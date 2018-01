Tracy Chapele no believe di tori wey Iranian billionaire, Farhad Moshiri dey talk say na juju comot 24-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku comot Everton.

Di sports tori person do video for BBC News Pidgin wey she use Ronaldo and Suarez as example say when person don tire, dem go look for any reason to comot.

Dis one dey happen as Lukaku imsef never talk anything for di matter.

Meanwhile, for social media, some people dey use di matter joke while odas dey try tell people say juju dey real.