Image copyright Sunday Oliseh/Facebook Image example Oliseh don score di highest point for all di managers wey don come di club since 1980

Former Nigeria player Sunday Oliseh no need too much intro as player and as coach as im dey do big things for Holland.

Im don carry im team Fortuna Sittard win di second period title for di Jupiler League.

Di title dey come afta 23 years for di club wey bin no get hope say dem go win anything. Oliseh don score di highest point for all di managers wey don come di club since 1980.

Wetin bi ''second period'' title?

First period title na for any team wey gather enough points inside 1-8 matches.

Di second period title na for any club wey arrange plenty point inside 9-16 games

Club wey do well inside 17-24 games go win third period title.

Club wey fit gather beta point inside 25-32 games go carry di fourt period title.

Di title don make di club chairman and one of dia players to enter twitter take salute im fans and supporters of di club.

For di first time since 1998/99 Fortuna Sittard don win more than five home games, Oliseh don even overdo pass former coachie for di club Bert van Marwijk's.

Oliseh start him career as coachie with Verviers, one youth team for 3rd division club inside Belgium, but im grow to become chief coach of di senior team and later another club carry am to manage dem.

Inside di 2014-15 season for Belgium, 3rd division RCS VISE carry am as oga and na dia im dey wey Nigeria Football Federation employ am to arrange Nigeria Super Eagles.

Image copyright Sunday Oliseh/Facebook Image example Fortuna Sittard players as dem dey happy

E provoke comot from di job afta some kain gbege unto money mata wey make am vex go Netherlands for 2016 and na dia world people begin shook eye for im mata again as e begin do big things with club wey dey fight relegation for Jupiler League.

As Oliseh enta di club, di captain vex discharge and di club assistant coachie join goal keeper trainer provoke comot say dem no like im doings, but di players say dem enjoy di wey im dey treat dem.

After 20 matches for di league, Oliseh don win manager of di month more dan once and him fit be di first African to carry club from second division gain promotion. Na im be di only African wey dey manage strong team for the Netherlands.