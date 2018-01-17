Russia 2018: Nigeria go play five friendlies

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria dey Group D for Russia 2018, wit Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Nigeria go play international game with Poland, Serbia, DR Congo, England and Czech Republic as dem dey ready play for di 2018 World Cup for Russia.

Di team wey dey under coach Gernot Rohr go use dis one set demself wella for di football competition.

Jairo Pachon wey dey work for Eurodata Sport, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), di official match agent, say dem don do proper arranging for all di fixtures dem.

Im tell BBC Sport say: "we work together wit di coach and better support of di NFF make we arrange dis games."

Nigeria choose teams like Poland, Serbia and Czech Republic make dem use am show dia skill wen dem start dia matches for Group D.

Dem go face Croatia for Russia on June 16.

Dis go be di number six time Super Eagles don show for World Cup.

Dem bin reach round of 16 for 1994, 1998, and 2014 but dem comot inside group stage for 2001 and 2010.

Dis na Nigeria World Cup friendlies as e be: