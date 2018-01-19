Nigeria don clear for Commonwealth games

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Blessing Oborodudu na one of di athletes wey go represent Nigeria for di event

Team Nigeria don already dey camp as dem dey prepare to go di Gold Coast Commonwealth Games for Australia for April.

Dis na wetin di President of di Nigerian Olympic committee talk on Thursday as im hold press conference for Lagos.

Im talk say Nigeria don qualify to compete for nine of di twenty games for di Commonwealth games.

Dem include Athletics, Boxing, Basketball, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling and others wey be Para-Athletics, Para-Powerlifting and Para-Table Tennis.

Im announce say dem don already start camps to dey prepare for di games for Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt and dem dey plan to do final camp when dem enter Australia.

Dis informate dey comot even as Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, on Wednesday inaugurate di Electoral Committee for Para Sports for Abuja as dem dey plan to do elections for February.