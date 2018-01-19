'World cup na war! No carry wife, girl friend enter camp' - Rohr to Super Eagles

Image copyright Getty Images Image example German coach Gernot Rohr dey go World Cup for di first time with Nigeria

Nigeria national team Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr don draw ear give Super Eagles players say make dia wife and girlfriends no enter training camp for di World Cup.

Rohr say di world cup na war and nobodi dey carry dia wife or girl friend go war.

Di French-German coach talk say di World Cup no be tea party as im no go tolerate any kind of indiscipline when di national team camp finally open for May.

Before di 2018 world cup go begin for Russia dis June, Nigeria go play international friendly match with Poland, Serbia, DR Congo, England and Czech Republic .