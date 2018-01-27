Image copyright Reuters Image example Caroline Wozniacki go climb back to world number one on Monday

Denmark Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki don beat Romanian Simona Halep to win her first Grand Slam title for Australian Open.

Di second Wozniacki seed win 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4 for tough conditions to finally land major trophy after she don try 42 times.

"I don dream of dis moment for so many years, and to dey here today dat dream don come true," talk Wozniacki.

Dis victory mean say di 27-year-old go replace Halep as number one for di world rankings on Monday.

Two times before, Wozniacki don come second for US Open. She be di first Denmark player to win Grand Slam singles title.

Halep, too dey hope to win first major title but she don lose for Australian Open final and two French Open competitions.

"Of course I dey sad but Caroline play pass me," Halep bin talk.