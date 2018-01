Image example CHAN na for Home based players

Nigeria and Rwanda currently don put demself for top position for dia group C with di matches on Friday.

Nigeria beat Libya 1-0 as Rwanda use di same score line beat Equatorial Guinea.

Di win mean say both Nigeria and Rwanda get four points for di groups Libya with three points and Equatorial Guinea wey no get any at all.

Di last matches for di group go dey between Rwanda and Libya, and Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea