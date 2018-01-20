"Na me tell Wenger to allow Iwobi play" - Rohr

Image copyright Getty Images

Technical Adviser for di Nigeria Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, say di relationship wey im get with coaches dem go allow players dey ready for di 2018 World Cup wey go happen for Russia dis year.

Mr Rohr say na im tell Arsene Wnger to still dey play Alex Iwobi, even after di wahala wey di player bin get for di club.

Apart from di friendlies wey dem don arrange, Rohr talk say good make Nigerian players dey play well-well for dia club to show say dem go fit play for Russia.

Di technical adviser say dis na how im go know whether each and every player for di team dey fit.

Dis na as im talk say when dem go Russia, time go reach wey wives and girlfriends of players fit visit dem.

Tori before be say im wan ban wife and girlfriends dem from Super Eagles camp.

