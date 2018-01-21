CHAN: 'Cameroon yi deh inside soup' - Analyst

Image copyright Getty Images, AFP, Pacome Pabandji Image example Cameroon go be di first African country to host 24 teams instead of 16 teams for Afcon.

Cameroon and some oda kontri dem don komot for di African Nations Championship (weh deh call'am CHAN) for Morocco.

Rigobert Song, Cameroon Coach and yi team, Amateur Lions (A Lions) don enter inside soup for di competition for locally-based players seka say opponents win dem two times.

Congo beat dem, 1-0, den Angola finish add salt for injury, anoda 1-0.

Football analyst Henry Manga tell BBC News Pidgin say: "deh no bi prepare fine, only two friendly match; level for local championship na pap and Cameroon no get federation."

As e be so, even if dey get for play one match for January 24, e no go change anything.

Cameroon coach di blame referee

With di two defeat, Song wey be former footballer sef di accuse referee dem say they no do dia work fine.

But Manga own be say: "di coach no get experience, player dem no put dia mind for ndamba and dey get problem for put ball for net."

Na de first taim weh team for Roger Milla yi kontri, show dis kain bad performance. Before even if e bad how, deh bi reach quarter final.

As for other kontris, Sudan, Morocco, Congo and Zambia don reach quarter finals for CHAN.

Nigeria and two oda kontri fit join de quarter final list but, Cameroon, Mauritania, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, don pack dia cargo di wait for eroplane weh e go take dem back to dia kontri.