Image copyright Harold Cunningham Image example Djokovic still dey struggle with elbow injury

Big surprise na im happen for di Australian Open wey dey go on, as Novak Djokovic fall comot as im lose 7-6(7-4) 7-5 7-6(7-3) to South Korea Chung Hyeon.

Chung win di first two sets as Djokovic struggle to find form as im just dey come back from injury.

Chung wey nobody believe say go come dis far, qualify for di quarter-finals after im play good game against one of di world best ever players.

Djokovic try to play im game, but im struggle to make am as im still dey try to get back to im main self, since im return from injury.