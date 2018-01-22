Image copyright Ian Walton Image example FIFA bin use VAR for di Confederations Cup wey happen for Russia for 2017

World football governing body FIFA say dem go use video replays aka Video Assistant Referee - VAR for di Russia World Cup.

FIFA executive Philippe Le Floc'h confam say video replays go dey for di 2018 World Cup finals.

Dis go be di first time wey dem go use VAR for World Cup and tori be say FIFA dey search for who go come sponsor di system.

Le Floc'h say: "Definitely VAR go happen. I think say e dey great to get technology for football because dis na also fair thing."

"We dey talk to various technology companies wey dey very interested with wetin we dey do on di technology side of things."