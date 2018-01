Alexis Sanchez don join Man U, Mkhitaryan join Arsenal

Image copyright Arsenal/Twitter Image example Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Manchester United don confam di signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan don pass am for road go Arsenal.

Manchester United confam di Sanchez transfer for social media video.

Di video show say im go wear di number 7 jersey for Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Arsenal also announce say Mkhitaryan don complete im move to London. For di club website im talk say: "I dey very happy say I fit finish dis deal and I dey very happy to dey here. Na dream come true because always dream to play for Arsenal."