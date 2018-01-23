Stephen Keshi: Why Google dey celebrate am?

Image copyright STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images Image example Stephen Keshi former player, captain and coach of Super Eagles

Google dey celebrate Nigeria football legend Stephen Keshi 'Big Boss' today wey for be im 56th birthday.

Di search engine change dia logo for Nigeria to show di ogbonge sports star.

Keshi na one of di two men wey win di Africa Cup of Nations as player and coach.

Wen im dey play as a defender, na 60 caps im get for Nigeria national football team.

Im represent Nigeria for 1994 FIFA World Cup and captain di Super Eagles for di 1994 Africa Cup of Nations to victory.

Keshi play for Belgium club R.S.C. Anderlecht where im win di Belgian league championship for 1991.

Di former Super Eagles coach die on 7 June 2016.