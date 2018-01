Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang don score 13 goals dis season.

Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger don confirm say di club dey talk with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund about di transfer of Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tori people been ask Wenger if im dey confident say e go sign di striker.

Im say: "confidence no dey inside dis matter, I no know. For now nothing dey ground, for Aubameyang or anybody sef. You know fit know whether you dey close."

Di 28-year-old Gabon striker na correct striker. If im sign for di gunners, im go help di club wey dey struggle to convert dia chances to goals.

So far dis season, Aubameyang don score 13 goals in 15 appearances.

Last season im score 31 goals from 32 matches, and na just two goals remain for am to reach 100 since im land for Bundesliga for 2013.