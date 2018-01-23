Image copyright Getty Images

Tori be say Chelsea don dey close to do double deal for Roma players Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri.

Na Sky Sports News tori people dey carry dat one.

Di 23-year-old go provide cover for Marcos Alonso for left wing-back, as Kenedy dey set to join Newcastle on loan for di remainder of di season.

Dem dey report say deal between di two clubs dey go well, and say dem go soon reach agreement. Roma say dem want pass £45m for di two of dem.

Sky for Italy dey report say di Serie A club want £44.4m plus £8.8m for add-ons and say Chelsea never accept dia conditions, and say more talks on Tuesday fit make things happen.