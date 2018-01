Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na Salisu Yusuf dey coach home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria for CHAN

Di home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria don enter quarter-final stage of African Nations Championship after dem beat Equitorial Guinea 3-1.

Na Anthony Okpotu, Dayo Ojo and Rabiu Ali score di goals for Nigeria.

Super Eagles dey lead dia group as dem don collect seven points from three matches.

Dia next opponent na di team wey win second place for Group D.