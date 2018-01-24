Ronaldo wan open three new hotels

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di first set of di hotel go open for Real Marrakech, Morocco.

World footballer of di year Cristiano Ronaldo dey increase di number of im 'CR7' hotel business with three new hotels for New York, Madrid and Marrakech.

Di Real Madrid star don already get CR7 hotels for Lisbon and im hometown Funchal.

Ronaldo say di first set of di new hotel go open for Marrakech, Morocco.

People wey dey come lodge for di CR7 hotel go get chance to drink 'Ballon d'Or' cocktail come still snap picture with 3D image of di Portugal captain.

Other business wey Ronaldo get na clothing and shoe line.