Leeds United don chop yabis ontop new logo
- 24 January 2018
Leed United fans no just gbadun di club new badge wey dem just unveil.
After six months of production, Leeds United release new club logo wey dey provoke dia fans for social media.
Dis fans get plenty description for di badge and no one inside dem sweet at all.
Di club say dem ask reach 10,000 people before dem finally show with dis new one and for dia mind e represent di "passion and unique identity" wey di club get.
It certainly isn't a hit...— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 24, 2018
Leeds United fans are not impressed with club's new crest, and they didn't waste any time in sharing their thoughts.
👉 https://t.co/ZNLGQldn9C pic.twitter.com/SnjhCoMrx9
End of Twitter post by @BBCSport
Managing Director Angus Kinnear say e don reach one year now wey dem don dey "work very hard" to make dia fans happy.
As mata dey now, dis idea to make dia audience happy no just work at all.
The new Leeds United club crest though pic.twitter.com/VmIQPZTKLe— Scampi Fries (@Scampi_Fries) January 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Scampi_Fries
12:02pm: Leeds United unveil new crest after consultation with 10,000 people— B/R Football (@brfootball) January 24, 2018
1:34pm: Over 10,000 people sign petition calling on club to stop the new design pic.twitter.com/dlzHxTQI4z
End of Twitter post by @brfootball
Leeds United have a new club crest.— Betway Uganda (@betway_ug) January 24, 2018
What do you think?
RT for the new one and hit ❤️ for the old one. pic.twitter.com/TTGA3eRvny
End of Twitter post by @betway_ug