Leeds United don chop yabis ontop new logo

Image copyright Leeds United Image example Dis badge suppose make di fans happy, but e no just work.

Leed United fans no just gbadun di club new badge wey dem just unveil.

After six months of production, Leeds United release new club logo wey dey provoke dia fans for social media.

Dis fans get plenty description for di badge and no one inside dem sweet at all.

Di club say dem ask reach 10,000 people before dem finally show with dis new one and for dia mind e represent di "passion and unique identity" wey di club get.

Managing Director Angus Kinnear say e don reach one year now wey dem don dey "work very hard" to make dia fans happy.

As mata dey now, dis idea to make dia audience happy no just work at all.

Skip Twitter post by @brfootball 12:02pm: Leeds United unveil new crest after consultation with 10,000 people



1:34pm: Over 10,000 people sign petition calling on club to stop the new design pic.twitter.com/dlzHxTQI4z — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 24, 2018