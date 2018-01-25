Arsenal vs Chelsea: "Our head don clear" - Wenger

Image copyright Reuters

Arsenal oga, Arsene Wenger, say dia head don clear because Alexis Sanchez don comot di club go Manchester United.

Di Gunners beat dia London rival Chelsea 2-1 for di Carabao Cup semi final for Emirates so e mean say dem go face Premier League leaders Manchester City for Wembley for di final.

Nobody score for di first leg for Stamford bridge but na three goals enter net for di second leg.

Ross Barkley (r) play im first match for Chelsea after e join di club from Everton dis January

Na Chelsea first score when Pedro give Eden Hazard correct pass and e put di ball inside Arsenal net. But di Gunners equalize when Nacho Monreal head Mesut Ozil corner, and di ball come bounce for Chelsea player Rudiger head, come enter net.

E no sure before if Nacho Monreal (l) go play di match after e get leg injury for di match wey Arsenal play against Crystal Palace for Premier League

Dis win happen two days after Alexis Sanchez comot di club go Manchester United and Henrikh Mkhitaryan join Arsenal.

Mr Wenger say dem suffer small for January because of di Sanchez transfer palava but now, since di player don comot, dia head don clear and dem know wetin dem suppose do now.

Na di second goal wey Granit Xhaka don score for Arsenal dis season

"Alexis Sanchez na great player wey we loose but if team no sabi wetin dey happen for dressing room, e no go clear wetin dey happen and dem no go get focus for matches. Now we don sabi how we wan handle things."

Di Carabao Cup na di only trophy wey Wenger never win since di 21 years wey im don dey Arsenal.