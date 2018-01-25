Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sanchez score 80 goals for Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez move from one "fantastic club to go giant club" after im join Manchester United from Arsenal. Na so im new oga Jose Mourinho talk.

Di Chile player move go Old Trafford for deal wey see Armenia player Henrikh Mkhitaryan join Arsenal.

Mourinho say "na correct deal for everybody" and confam say Sanchez go dey di team for United FA Cup fourth round match for Yeovil on Friday.

Sanchez, 29, been almost join Manchester City last summer. Im sign four-and-a-half-year contract wey reach £14m a year after dem collect tax.

Im score 80 times for Arsenal after im move from Barcelona from July 2014, and na im be di highest goal score with 30 goals for all competitions.