Image copyright Christof Koepsel Image example Super Falcons new head coach Thomas Dennerby

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) don pick Sweden Thomas Dennerby as di new head coach for di Super Falcons, di Nigeria women senior team .

Di 58-year-old, wey don sign deal until 2020, go replace Florence Omagbemi wey her contract finish for 2016.

Di experienced Dennerby don manage di Sweden women team from 2005-2012, and dem reach third place for di 2011 Women World Cup for Germany.

Dis appointment dey happen after NFF choose Randy Waldrum for October as head coach, but di American come do u-turn and say im no do again.

Waldrum and NFF, no agree on di condition for di job and na dis make Waldrum waka comot for October.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GETTY Image example Super Falcons don win di Women's Africa Cup of Nations eight times

Shehu Dikko, wey be NFF vice-president, talk say "na for Nigeria Dennerby go dey live most of di time and im go support other women team when time dey,"

Dikko still talk say, ''Dennerby go dey in charge of di Super Falcons until 2020 Tokyo Olympics and if im meet NFF target im go get new one automatic''.

Sweden Jorgen Petersson, 42, go assist im fellow countryman as im number two man.

Di Super Falcons never play or train since dem win di Women's Africa Cup of Nations for di eighth time for 2016.

Omagbemi na di first woman wey go win di competition as player and coach.