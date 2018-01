Roger Federer don win im 20th Grand Slam

Image copyright AFP

Roger Federer don win im sixth Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title after im get a five-set victory over Marin Cilic.

Im bin already lose five games in a row to Cilic but im recover to win 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6 6-1.

Image example Roger Federer begin dey cry after im give im victory speech

Di 36 year old Swiss don become di fourth player wey go win 20 or more major singles titles after Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf.

"Na dream come true and di fairytale go continue," na im Federer talk as im collect im trophy. E don win di last three of di last five majors.