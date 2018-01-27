FA Cup fixtures: See when your team dey for action

Image copyright Julian Finney

12 matches go sele today for di English FA Cup.

Big clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham and Leicester dey look to progress go fifth round for today match.

SATURDAY 27TH JANUARY 2018

Peterborough vs Leicester 1:30

Huddersfield vs Birmingham 4pm

Hull vs Nottm Forest 4pm

Middlesbrough vs Brighton 4pm

Millwall vs Rochdale 4pm

MK Dons vs Coventry 4pm

Notts County vs Swansea 4pm

Sheff Utd vs Preston 4pm

Southampton vs Watford 4pm

Wigan vs West Ham 4pm

Newport vs Tottenham 6:30

Liverpool vs West Brom 8:45

SUNDAY 28TH JANUARY