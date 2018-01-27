FA Cup fixtures: See when your team dey for action
12 matches go sele today for di English FA Cup.
Big clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham and Leicester dey look to progress go fifth round for today match.
SATURDAY 27TH JANUARY 2018
- Peterborough vs Leicester 1:30
- Huddersfield vs Birmingham 4pm
- Hull vs Nottm Forest 4pm
- Middlesbrough vs Brighton 4pm
- Millwall vs Rochdale 4pm
- MK Dons vs Coventry 4pm
- Notts County vs Swansea 4pm
- Sheff Utd vs Preston 4pm
- Southampton vs Watford 4pm
- Wigan vs West Ham 4pm
- Newport vs Tottenham 6:30
- Liverpool vs West Brom 8:45
SUNDAY 28TH JANUARY
- Chelsea vs Newcastle United 2:30
- Cardiff City vs Manchester City 5:00