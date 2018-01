Image copyright STRINGER

Cristiano Ronaldo score two penalties as Real Madrid beat Valencia 4-1 for La Liga.

Valencia bin look like say dem go come back into di game when Santi Mina score to make am 1-2, but Marcelo and Toni Kroos score inside di final 10 minutes to settle di game for Madrid.

Real wey dey for number four position for di table, don near Valencia with two points now, and dem still get one game dem never play.

But dem still dey 16 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.