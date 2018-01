Image copyright Getty Images Image example Borussia Dortmund don already reject two bids wey Arsenal make for Aubameyang

Arsenal don dey close to make agreement final to sign Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for about $84m.

But di transfer no go dey official until Dortmund don see player wey dem go take replace Aubameyang, even as dem dey consider Olivier Giroud of Arsenal, according to some reports.

Dortmund don already reject two bids wey Arsenal make for di 28-year-old.

Aubameyang bin play on Saturday inside 2-2 draw with Freiburg - di first time im go start game for di German club since 16 December.

Dortmund say dem ready to sell di 2017 BBC African Footballer of di Year finalist when "dem don agree fully to some things".

Di Bundesliga club turn back di bid of 50m Euros ($61m) from Arsenal on Wednesday.

But many Arsenal fans don tire to dey wait for Aubameyang to enter Emirates as dem dey hope to get mouth for Champions League qualification dis season.

Arsenal dey expect to carry Aubameyang come to take replace Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, wey join Manchester United dis month inside swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.