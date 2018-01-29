Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bolt get trial for German club Borussia Dortmund for March

Retired athletics star Usain Bolt say im dey serious about im football career and to prove am, e go South Africa to follow club do training for dia.

Di eight-time Olympic champion join di South African club Mamelodi Sundowns for dia morning session and by di time dem train finish, im don score two goals, even though Bolt feel am for bodi well-well.

Di 31-year-old Jamaican‚ wey be serious Manchester United fan‚ raise hand to say im no dey fit at all, at all and im go need to work on imsef so as to prepare for im trial for German club Borussia Dortmund in March.

''Throughout di years I decide say when I retire and if di chance dey, I go pursue career [for soccer]," im bin talk.

"Na something wey I wan try and I dey very serious.

''But this [Mamelodi Sundowns training session] don tell me say I no too dey fit."

Bolt been dey play well-well for di game but as soon sun comot and di training start proper, di eleven-time world championship gold medallist humble imsef, and later im comot di field.

For August last year, Bolt retire from athletics after di World Championships wey take place for London.