Image copyright Getty Images Image example Aubameyang dey London and e fit sign for Arsenal as deadline remain one day

Tori be say Borussia Dortmund Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang don land for London on top plan for Arsenal to sign am.

Pictures of Aubameyang wey show am for di city of London today don dey spread for social media, even as tori people Sky Sports put one for dia official twitter account dis morning.

E be like say now wey di striker don travel come. e no go tey before Arsenal fans happy on top announcement say dem finally sign di striker.

According to reports, di transfer suppose don happen, but for say Borussia Dortmund first need to find player to take replace Aubameyang, even as dem dey consider to buy Olivier Giroud for demsef.

Di other mata wey don delay am, na money wey di German club wan take sell am. Dortmund don already reject two bids wey Arsenal make for di 28-year-old.

But some Arsenal fans don dey joke for social media say dem go contribute money join if dia club own no reach.

Di deadline for players transfer enter or comot from di English Premier League na tomorrow 31 January.