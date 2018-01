Image copyright Getty Images Image example Aymeric Laporte go wear di number 14 shirt for Manchester City

Manchester City don sign French defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for club record fee of £57m.

Di fee for Laporte, wey never play for im country senior team, don take money wey Premier League clubs don spend dis month to $356m - and dis na record for January transfer window.

City manager Pep Guardiola spending on defenders and goalkeeper since di end of last season don reach $303.7m, if you add di 23-year-old arrival join.

Di centre-back don play 19 times for France for Under-21 level.

"I dey look forward to follow manager Pep Guardiola work and try to help di club to achieve success," im tell di City website.

Di club former record for highest money wey dem spend na di $78m wey dem take buy Kevin de Bruyne for 2015.