Ahmed Musa bin score 42 league goals during im first time for CSKA Moscow

Nigeria striker, Ahmed Musa don re-sign to join CSKA Moscow on loan till di end of di season.

E be like say Musa no dey Leicester manager Claude Puel plan as im no dey use am since di beginning of di season.

Im go go back to di club wey e don dey play plenty times before.

Musa wan stay fit and play football so im go dey sharp for Nigeria before di 2018 FIFA World Cup for Russia.

Im pass medical test Monday night to join CSKA Moscow, di club wey im bin comot for July 2016.

Di 25 year old bin join former Premier League champions, Leicester, for £16m in 2016 and don score five goals for 33 games for di club.

Na only one match e don play dis season.