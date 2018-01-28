Image copyright Getty Images Image example Michy Batshuayi score two goals for di first half for Stamford Bridge

Chelsea don book ticket for fifth round of FA Cup after dem hama Newcastle United 3-0 for Stamford Bridge.

Na striker Michy Batshuayi - wey dem give di man of di match - score two of di goals and Marcos Alonso come add one join with one correct free kick.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Marcos Alonso score goal number seven of di season

Chelsea, wey London rivals Arsenal beat comot for di competition last year, no start di match well and na dia goalkeeper Willy Caballero save dem sef for first half when im block Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey shot.

But Batshuayi score later after correct team work wey start when Pedro troway pass give Eden Hazard, and im come give Alonso before Batshuayi tap di ball inside Newcastle net.

One minute later Batshuayi add di second goal as di shot wey im fire bounce comot Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles leg, come enter net.

Di win go sweet Chelsea for bodi after di lose wey dem loose to Arsenal for Carabao Cup last week.