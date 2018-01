Image copyright Getty Images Image example Salisu Yusuf na di Coach of di home based Super Eagles.

Okechukwu Gabriel score di winning goal for extra-time, as Nigeria beat Angola 2-1 to qualify for di semi-final of di 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) for di stade Ibn Batouta for Tangier, Morocco,

Vladimir Vá bin score di opening goal for di match wey give Angola di lead for second half. After di first half end goalless wey di two teams no fit score.

For di 91-minute na im Nigeria own Anthony Okputu score to make di game 1-1.

As di match enter extra time, one of di for Nigeria substitute Gabriel Okechukwu, na im save di day for with a fine goal.

Dis result mean say Nigeria go play Sudan for semi- final match for Marrakech on Wednesday.

For di other quarter-final match, Libya score first through Saleh Taher, only for Junior Makiesse to equalize before half-time for Congo.

Even after extra time, di two teams no fit score na penalty dem you use settle di game.

Libya score all dia five penalty kicks but Congo 38 year old captain and goalkeeper Barel Mouko chose to take di penalty but miss di goal wey give di North Africans victory.

Libya go face host Morocco for dia Semi- final match for Casablanca on Wednesday.