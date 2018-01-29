CHAN 2018: Nigeria must shine dia eyes - Mutiu Adepoju

Image copyright Ben Radford/Getty Images Image example Mutiu Adepoju bin represent Nigeria for 1994 World Cup

Former Super Eagles player Mutiu Adepoju don draw ear give Nigeria home-based Super Eagles to shine dia eye, take every chance for front of goal for dia semi-final match against Sudan.

Im say di semi-final no go dey easy at all, and so Nigeria must work hard, if dem wan make di country win di Championship for African Nations (CHAN) for di first time.

Nigeria beat Angola 2-1 for dia quarter- final match for di 2018 edition of CHAN for Morocco.

Di team bin miss plenty chances for di match before Gabriel Okechukwu, score di winning goal for extra-time.

Mr Adepoju tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Fiona Equere say di biggest problem wey di team get na say dem no dey take dia chances.

Di competition na for professional footballers wey dey based for Africa.

"If you create five chances, you must score at least three at di end of day...if di other team take dia chances dat fit be di difference" na wetin Adepoju talk.

Di former International say Nigeria fit win di competition but dem need to change dia game plan well-well.

Na on Wednesday 31 January na im Nigeria go play Sudan for dia semi-final match.