Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ulloa don show only four times for di Premier League dis season

Brighton football club of England don re-sign Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa for loan until di season finish.

Di 31-year-old Argentine player dey return to Amex after three years don pass wey im comot from Foxes for record deal of £8m.

Ulloa bin score 20 goals for Leicester, plus six wen dem bin run dia Premier League-winning campaign for 2015-16.

Brighton oga Chris Hughton bin talk say: "im don don big-big things since e comot and all di experience wey im don gather go make sense for our team."

Ulloa, wey join di Seagulls from Almeria for 2013, don score 26 goals as e show 58 times and im be di first player to score hat-trick at di Amex.