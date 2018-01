Image copyright Getty Images Image example Aymeric Laporte (middle) don dey show leg for field for La Liga since 2012-13

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte don dey arrange bag to move go England on Monday as e dey complete im record move go Manchester City.

E be like say di Blues go set Laporte clause wey be £57m release.

Dis one go free am, make di guy do medical and complete im transfer.

City dia manager Pep Guardiola body dey hungry am make im arrange new centre-half dis month.

Di current transfer record for Man city be £55m, wey dem bin pay for midfielder Kevin de Bruyne in 2015.

If dem complete di new transfer, di club spending on top defenders since end of last season go reach £190m.

Laporte, 23, don play 19 times for France for dia Under-21 level but e never win full cap.