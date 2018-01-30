Image copyright Dan Mullan/Getty Images Image example Olivier Giroud sign for Arsenal from Montpellier for 2012

Na just one day remain before di football transfer window go close kpata-kpata.

So which deals go happen before January 31?

One deal wey fit happen na Oliver Giroud move to Chelsea; tori wey dey ground be say di striker fit comot from Arsenal as part of deal wey go bring Borussia Dortmund and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang come London.

Na Giroud di German club bin dey cut eye for, but di France International say im no dey interested for dat waka say im wan stay for London.

But Chelsea, according to latest tori, dey interested in Giroud now, and Dortmund don dey pursue Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi, wey dey ready to move.

Football fans too don chook mouth inside di matter. Some dey vex say why Chelsea go prefer Giroud over Batshuayi, while others say to carry Giroud comot go show say something dey wrong, while many no fit believe say Giroud dey comot.

How fans dey react for twitter about Olivier Giroud transfer?