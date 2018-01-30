Football Transfer: See deals wey don happen dis week

See players wey don change club dis week for Premier League.

Tottenham don gree Lucas fee

Image copyright Getty Images

Tottenham don gree money wey reach £25m for Paris St-Germain Brazil player Lucas Moura.

Di deal dey subject to medical and if im agree personal terms.

Sturridge don join West Brom

Image copyright Getty Images

West Brom don sign Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge on loan until di end of di season.

Deulofeu don land for Watford

Image copyright Getty Images

Watford don sign former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan from Barcelona until di end of di season.

Di 23-year-old don go back to Nou Camp, from Goodison Park last summer but na just once im don score for La Liga.

Aymeric Laporte don sign for Manchester City

Image copyright Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte sef don dey arrange bag to move go England, as im don complete im record move go Manchester City.

City dia manager Pep Guardiola body dey hungry am make im arrange new centre-half dis month.