Swansea vs Arsenal: Mikhitaryan or Giroud?

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger go carry im player go south Wales today to face Swansea City for Liberty stadium.

Club legend, Ian Wright, say new signing Henrik Mkhitaryan dey ginger im new team mates when im follow dem train and im think say di Armenian go start for di match.

Di 29-year-midfielder join Arsenal from Manchester United as exchange when former Gunner Alexis Sanchez go Old Trafford.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis fit be di one match wey remain for Giroud for Arsenal?

Di player wey no sure whether e go play against Swansea or not na Olivier Giroud.

Tori be say di French striker just recover from hamstring injury.

On top dat, gist wey dey circulate be say Chelsea wan buy Giroud to replace Michy Batshuayi who fit go Borussia Dortmund.

Di German club wan sell dia top striker Pierre-emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal but dem wan make sure say Batshuayi dey available to replace am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na December Swansea appoint Carlos Calvalhal from Sheffield Wednesday after dem sack former manager Paul Clement

Di Calvalhal effect for di Swans

Since new manager, Carlos Calvalhal join di club, Swansea don improve well-well.

Dem beat Liverpool 1-0 for dia last match and dem never loose any of dia last four matches.

Meanwhile, Arsenal dey do like butterfly because dia performance just dey go up and down.

Dem win two of dia last four matches, including di 4-2 wey Nottingham Forest use nack dem comot for FA Cup. Dem come hama Crystal Palace 4-1 for dia last Premier League match.