Swansea 3 Arsenal 1 : Arsene Wenger say im team make big mistake

Sam Clucas equalise for Swansea one minute after Nacho Monreal score.

Swansea City nack Arsenal 3-1 for Liberty Stadium to comot for relegation zone for Premier League for di first time since November.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech make wetin im own manager call "big mistake," wey allow Jordan Ayew to just tap di ball inside net, before Sam Clucas score im second goal.

Na Arsenal first score for di match: Mesut Ozil, sweet pass find Nacho Monreal wey score to give di visitors di lead, before Clucas score di equalising goal for Liberty Stadium.

Swansea don win back-to back games now for di first time dis season, while Arsene Wenger side don win only three of dia 13 Premier League away games dis season.

Swansea dey number 17 for di Premier League table

"I feel say we dey poor defensively and make big-big mistake. I no wan talk about di second or di third goals sef," na wetin Wenger talk.

"Swansea dey sharp, discipline and hungry. For us, I know we no dey good enough, I believe we no dey discipline enough."

See results of di other matches:

Huddersfield 0-3 Liverpool

West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace