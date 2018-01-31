CHAN 2018: "Where our eye dey na di cup" - Nigeria coach

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Salisu Yusuf na di Coach of di home-based Super Eagles.

Nigeria Coach Salisu Yusuf say im team go play Sudan with strong hand for di semi-final of di African Nations Championship for Marrakech today.

Wednesday semi-final match for di African Nations Championship (CHAN) go see Nigeria face Sudan, while di tournament host Morocco go play 2014 winners Libya for Casablanca.

"We never reach di stage wey we go dey look down on any team, and we no go start now. We go play dem with everything wey we get."

"Sudan na very good team. We dey monitor dem and we know wetin to do for di match. I get confidence say we go make Nigeria proud," na wetin Yusuf add put.

"Where our eye dey na di cup, but we just dey take am one match after di other, and na so we go do against Sudan for Marrakech."

Sudan coach na Zdravko Logarusic

See dis analysis from BBC tori person Nick Cavell

Many people dey go for Morocco and Nigeria to meet for Sunday final, but di two teams no dey with dia big stars from around di world.

Libya and Sudan dia team no change sef, na almost di same like dia full national teams.

Morocco get plenty support from dia home crowd and di fact say dem get one day extra to rest over Libya wey play extra time and penalties.

Libya get full strength squad to choose from and determination don see dem reach dis stage.

Nigeria go dey without Sunday Faleye, wey be one of dia creative players wey get injury but dem get strong squad to make up and face Sudan team wey play goalless with Morocco and dem don score dem just once