Image copyright FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images Image example Di Bugatti Veyron motor dey among di most expensive one for world

One Nigerian man, Obi Okeke, wey im guy name na 'Doctor Bugatti,' don buy former governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger Bugatti Veyron for $2.5m.

Na TMZ website dey report say di Bugatti dealer no get mind to sell di motor.

Di Buggatti Veyron 2015 model dey move from 0-60 mph for 2.5 secs and e don do like 1,000 miles.

"When you don tey for dis type of business like me, you go meet plenty people," na wetin Okeke talk for 2015, according to Business Insider.

Nigeria: See as Customs seize bullet-proof car

"When I come here, people know me. I dey very lucky to get list of big-big customers information wey dey find motor."

Even famous boxer Floyd Mayweather don buy at least 40 cars from Okeke, including Koenigsegg CCXR Triveta for $4.8m, according to Business Insider.