Image copyright Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Image example Michy Batshuayi join Chelsea from Marseille for 2016

Borussia Dortmund don sign Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayion loan for di rest of di season, subject to im medical.

Di deal fit open way for Arsenal to sign Gabon player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, wey Dortmund say dem go only sell am if dem get im replacement.

Chelsea fit sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal as Batshuayi replacement for three-year contract.

Di German transfer window dey close 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Batshuayi don play 53 times for Chelsea, since im join di club from Marseille for July 2016, wey score 19 goals.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte talk early dis week say Batshuayi fit play against Bournemouth on Wednesday, as "im be Chelsea player."

Dortmund go travel go to Koln for dia next Bundesliga match on 2 February.