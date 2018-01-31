Image copyright Arsenal

Arsenal don buy Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £56m.

Dortmund release statement say dem don reach agreement to sell di Gabon striker to di London club today.

For Arsenal website dem write say: "Our second signing for dis January transfer window, na Auba, one of di correct strikers for di world. Im don score 98 goals for 144 Bundesliga games for Dortmund and get hand for 172 goals for 213 matches for all competitions for im former club."

Di 28-year-old Gabon player na sharp striker. Im don score 13 goals for Dortmund dis season.

Last season im finish with 31 goals out of 32 games wey im play.