Image copyright chelsea Image example Giroud na striker wey sabi score with im head

Olivier Giroud don join Chelsea from Arsenal.

Di French striker wey play for Arsenal on Tuesday night against Swansea, cross road join London rivals Chelsea for money wey reach £18m for 18 months.

Giroud say: "Chelsea na one of di biggest teams for Premier League. Dem don win maybe di trophy wey plenty pass in di last six or seven years. Dem be big club and I dey proud to sign for Chelsea, and I dey look forward to play."