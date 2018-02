African U-23 cycling cup: Na Eritrean win first lap

Image copyright Vivendi Sport Image example Mebrhatom Natnael from Eritrea na im win di first lap of di competition on 1 February

Na 90 riders di compete for win dis first edition for U-23 African Cycling Cup weh e start 31 January for Douala, Cameroon dia economic capital.

Eritrean Mebrhatom Natnael win de first lap, as e pedal 92km for 2'25:13 hours inside Douala. Dis na e first trophy, but e be bi best climber for Ruanda dia race.

Mebrhatom di wear yellow jersey dis morning, as de race go start for Idenau for Southwest region for kam Douala.

Image copyright Vivendi Sports Image example Riders dey continue di races dem, for di five-day event

Tomorrow, Yaoundé and Akono population go live de race and na for Sunday de winner go show after e go pedal 417km.

Na de first taim Africa di host U-23 cycling race and na International Cycling Union, UCI e partner and Cameroon Cycling Federation di organise de cup.