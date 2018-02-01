Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria go face Morocco for Sunday final

Nigeria don qualify for di final of di African Nations Championship(CHAN); dem beat Sudan 1-0 for di semi-final wey dem play for Marrakech.

Di home-based Super Eagles go meet hosts Morocco, wey nack Libya 3-1 for final on Sunday.

Dis na di first time di West African side dey reach final, and na something wey sweet plenty-plenty football fans belle for di country, including di President.

President Muhammadu Buhari chook mouth to congratulate di team as dem beat Sudan.

Buhari say make di players shine dia eye well-well, to win di cup.

Di game no easy for di West African team as injury bin force dem make make early substitution for di match.

Oladele Ajiboye come in as substitute goalkeeper for Nigeria after 11 minutes, because Ikechukwu Ezenwa get injury.

Ajiboye make some correct saves for after Okechukwu Gabriel score di only goal of di game.

Nigeria Ifeanyi Ifeanyi chop red card for di game, after referee give am two yellow cards.

Sudan too finish with 10 men sef, after Bachr Bakri collect straight red card.

Libya and Sudan go play third place match on Saturday for Marrakech before Sunday's final.