Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 3: Eddie Howe say dis na our best result

Callum Wilson score one goal for di match.

Bournemouth flog defending Premier League champions Chelsea 3-0 for Stamford Bridge; na win wey dia manager Eddie Howe say na dia "best result."

Na second half na im di goals just dey enter anyhow for di Cherries, from Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and Nathan Ake to give dem dia first win away and another heavy defeat for Chelsea dis season.

Dis na Bournemouth third year for Premier League. Dem beat Chelsea and Manchester United for 2015-16, Liverpool and Leicester for 2016-17 and Arsenal earlier dis month.

Howe don dey manage di club since October 2012.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe

"Dis na our best result, and di best performance to get di result," na so di 40-year-old talk.

"We ginger well-well, and everybodi do very well. Our ginger, hard work work well for us.

"Although say chance no too plenty for di game, we deserve di victory and score some correct goals. We play well."

Bournemouth dey number 10 position for table, while Antonio Conte side don drop go number four for table.

Manchester City beat West Brom 3-0

See other match results:

Everton 2-1 Leicester City

Newcastle United 1-1 Burnley

Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City 3-0 West Bromwich Albion

Stoke City 0-0 Watford

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United

Harry Kane don score 21 goals for Premier League dis season.

