West Ham suspend dia transfer director on top claim say im no go sign Africans

Image copyright Getty Images Image example West Ham are 12th in the Premier League

English club West Ham don suspend director of player recruitment Tony Henry over claims wey im say di club no go sign any more African players.

UK paper Daily Maildey report say Henry bin report say African players dey "cause palava" when dem no dey inside di team.

Naor statement na im West Ham say dem no go ever tolerate any type of discrimination and because of dis, "we don act quick-quick, because of di way dis claims dey very serious."

As e be so, dem don suspend Henry, while dem dey do "full and thorough investigation."

Di statement continued add say: "Di West Ham United family na one wey be say everybodi, no matter dia gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, dey feel welcome."

"Di club no go talk any word again, until investigation don finish."