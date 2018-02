Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fit no play for Arsenal dis weekend

Image copyright Arsenal Image example Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sign for Arsenal from Borrussia Dortmund

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, say di club new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang no well.

Wenger say dem go check Aubameyang, wey sign for Arsenal dis week from Borrussia Dortmund, before dia game against Everton on Saturday.

"I get to check if im body dey ok. Im get fever, so im no fit train well. Na yesterday im start but still im never strong well-well. I get to check with di medical department how fit im go be," na wetin Wenger tell tori people.

Wenger also tell tori people why im sign Aubameyang.

"Im be natural striker wey dey very fast and im get correct record too for games wey im play and number of goals wey im score". Na wetin Wenger add put.

Meanwhile di Frenchman also talk say former Arsenal player, Alex Song, dey train for di club London Colney training facility to build im fitness while im dey look for new club after Russian club Rubin Kazan release am.

"Im dey find new club. I allow am to come work on im fitness. Dats all," na wetin Wenger talk as im rule out any chance say im fit return back to Arsenal.