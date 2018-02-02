Image copyright Claudio Villa Image example Chelsea next match na against Watford for Premier League

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte say im get di "intention, will and desire" to continue for di job for at least di remaining 18 months of im contract.

Italian Conte don dey in charge for Stamford Bridge since 2016, and carry di club win Premier League title for im first season.

Now, dem dey number four for Premier League table, and na 18 points leaders Manchester City take dey gap dem.

"Since di season start, rumour and talk-talk don dey around me," im talk.

"Di only thing I fit tell you now be say I still get 18 months contract with Chelsea. My mind, wetin I want, na to respect di contract.

Bournemouth nack Chelsea 3-0 for home on Wednesday, and di Blues go play away for Watford for dia next league match on Monday.

Conte say e "no go easy" for new signing Olivier Giroud to make di starting XI - "we need to check im physical condition" - but midfielder Willlian "go dey able to play".