Image copyright Michael Regan Image example Arsene Wenger bin say Aubameyang get fever, so people surprise to see am for di line-up

Arsenal record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang don begin show why di club use all dat money take sign am, as im score for im first game. Arsenal win Everton 5-1.

Arsenal take Everton take sweep ground for di first half of di match, as dem score 4-0.

Aaron Ramsey score im first ever hat-trick for di club, and na im open di scoring for six minutes.

Everton score one through Dominic Calvert-Lewin for second half but by dat time, dem don already lose di game.

Laurent Koscielny bin also score for Arsenal as Theo Walcott no get joy for im first return to Emirates.